BRIEF-Berkshire Hills reports Q3 core earnings per share $0.59
October 19, 2017 / 8:22 PM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Berkshire Hills reports Q3 core earnings per share $0.59

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc

* Berkshire Hills reports third quarter earnings; dividend declared

* Q3 core earnings per share $0.59

* Q3 earnings per share $0.57

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc - qtrly ‍net income was impacted by net non-core charges related primarily to acquisitions​

* Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc - qtrly ‍net interest income $72.0 million versus $58.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
