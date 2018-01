Jan 25 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc:

* BERKSHIRE HILLS REPORTS OPERATING RESULTS; DIVIDEND INCREASED; ANNUAL MEETING ANNOUNCED

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.06

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 15 PERCENT TO $116 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $85.8 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.58 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS VOTED TO INCREASE QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY $0.01, OR 5 PCT

* TAX CHARGE FROM FEDERAL TAX REFORM REDUCED Q4 EPS BY $0.40