BRIEF-Berkshire says will exercise warrants to acquire 700 mln shares of Bank of America

June 30 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc:

* Bank of America Corp announced plans to increase quarterly dividend to $0.12 per share on June 28

* When Bank of America increases quarterly dividend​, co will exercise warrants to acquire 700 million shares of Bank of America at $7.142857/share

* Expects to use $5 billion of Bank of America Corporation 6% preferred stock that currently owns as consideration to acquire common shares