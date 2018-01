BRIEF-Berkshire's Buffett Says Cryptocurrencies Will Come To A Bad End - CNBC ‍​

Jan 10 (Reuters) -

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY CEO WARREN BUFFETT SAYS HE‘S IN “REMARKABLY GOOD HEALTH” - CNBC ‍​

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY CEO WARREN BUFFETT SAYS NEW APPOINTMENTS PART OF MOVE TOWARD SUCCESSION - CNBC ‍​

* BERKSHIRE‘S BUFFETT SAYS “TEN YEARS WOULD BE A LONG TIME” ON BEING ASKED HOW MUCH LONGER HE WOULD RUN BERKSHIRE - CNBC‍​

* BERKSHIRE‘S BUFFETT SAYS IT WAS CHARLIE MUNGER‘S IDEA TO SHARE VICE CHAIRMEN TITLE - CNBC‍​

* BERKSHIRE‘S BUFFETT SAYS MARKETS ARE NOT RICHLY VALUED RELATIVE TO RATES - CNBC ‍​

* BERKSHIRE‘S BUFFETT SAYS “WE HAVE A HUGE AMOUNT OF DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES” - CNBC‍​

* BERKSHIRE‘S BUFFETT SAYS ON NET, CO IS BUYERS OF STOCKS RIGHT NOW - CNBC ‍​

* BERKSHIRE‘S BUFFETT SAYS CO HAS $100 BILLION OF UNREALIZED APPRECIATION IN OWNED SECURITIES - CNBC ‍​

* BERKSHIRE‘S BUFFETT SAYS “WE DON‘T MAKE MONEY BY PREDICTING THE ECONOMY” - CNBC ‍​

* BERKSHIRE‘S BUFFETT SAYS CRYPTOCURRENCIES WILL COME TO A BAD END - CNBC ‍​

* BERKSHIRE'S BUFFETT SAYS HE WILL NEVER HAVE A POSITION IN CRYPTOCURRENCIES - CNBC ‍​