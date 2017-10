Aug 4 (Reuters) - BERNER KANTONALBANK AG

* H1 NET TRADING INCOME ROSE TO CHF 9.6 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 9.1 MILLION)‍​

* H1 NET INTEREST INCOME AT CHF 152.8 MILLION, UP 1.6 PERCENT YOY

* 2017 ANNUAL RESULT IS LIKELY TO BE SLIGHTLY HIGHER THAN IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR​

* HALF-YEAR PROFIT OF CHF 56.9 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 55.4 MILLION)​

* H1 OPERATING INCOME 226.0 MILLION CHF, UP 5 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)