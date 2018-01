BRIEF-Berry Global Group Unit Plans To Issue $400 Mln Of Second Priority Senior Secured Notes Due 2026

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Berry Global Group Inc:

* BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES PROPOSED OFFERING OF SECOND PRIORITY SENIOR SECURED NOTES

* BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC - UNIT PLANS TO ISSUE $400 MILLION OF SECOND PRIORITY SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2026

* BERRY GLOBAL GROUP- INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS TO FUND PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION DUE FOR DEAL WITH CLOPAY PLASTIC PRODUCTS,TO PAY RELATED FEES,OTHERS

* BERRY GLOBAL - IF CLOPAY DEAL IS NOT COMPLETED, CO INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY DEBT UNDER ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: