BRIEF-Berry Global Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.93
August 3, 2017 / 1:20 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Berry Global Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.93

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Berry Global Group Inc

* Berry global group, inc. Reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.93

* Q3 earnings per share $0.79

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Berry global group inc - ‍increased annual cost synergies for aep acquisition from initial guidance of $50 million to $80 million​

* Berry global group inc - ‍reaffirming our fiscal 2017 guidance of projected cash flow from operations of $925 million and adjusted free cash flow of $550 million​

* Berry global group inc qtrly net sales $1,906 million versus $1,645 million

* Q3 revenue view $1.94 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

