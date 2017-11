Nov 9 (Reuters) - Bertelsmann SE & Co Kgaa

* Says Increases group profit to nearly 700 million euros at 2017 nine-month mark‍​

* Says 9M operating EBITDA improved to a record 1.64 billion euros (previous year: 1.63 billion euros)

* Says EBITDA margin remained on par with the previous year’s high level at 13.5 percent

* Says continues to expect increased revenues, continued high operating profitability, and group profit of over 1 billion euros