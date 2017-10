BRIEF-BESI Q2 orders down 45.7% on Q1‍​

July 27 (Reuters) - BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES NV

* Q2 REVENUE OF € 170.0 MILLION, UP 54.3% VERSUS.Q1-17 AND 56.0% VERSUS. Q2-16 ‍​

* Q2 ORDERS OF € 130.1 MILLION, DOWN 45.7% VERSUS. Q1-17 POST LARGE CAPACITY BUILD IN Q1-17 BUT UP 29.5% VERSUS. Q2-16 ‍​

* Q2 GROSS MARGIN ROSE TO 57.3%. ABOVE GUIDANCE. UP 1.6% VERSUS. Q1-17 AND 6.4% VERSUS. Q2-16‍​

* Q2 NET INCOME OF € 52.4 MILLION GREW 116%, OR € 28.1 MILLION, VERSUS. Q1-17 AND 118%, OR € 28.4 MILLION, VERSUS. Q2-16

* Q3-17 REVENUE ESTIMATED TO DECREASE 5-15 % VERSUS. Q2-17 CONSISTENT WITH TYPICAL H2 SEASONAL TRENDS.

* Q3 REVENUE AND OPERATING INCOME EXPECTED TO SUBSTANTIALLY EXCEED Q3-16 LEVEL ‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2vLegl8 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)