BRIEF-Best Buy reports Q3 earnings $0.78/shr

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc
* Best Buy reports third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.78 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.89 to $1.99
* Best Buy Co Inc - raising FY18 financial outlook
* Qtrly enterprise comparable sales increased 4.4%
* Best Buy Co Inc - planning to spend approximately $2 billion on share repurchases this fiscal year, versus our original expectation of $1.5 billion
* Best Buy Co Inc - raising full year revenue growth outlook to 4.0% to 4.8%
* Best Buy Co Inc - raising FY non-GAAP operating income growth outlook to 7.0% to 9.5%
* Best Buy Co Inc - qtrly enterprise revenue $9,320 million versus $8,945 million
* Best Buy Co Inc - sees FY18 enterprise revenue of $41.0 billion to $41.3 billion, or growth of 4.0% to 4.8%
* Best Buy Co Inc sees on a 52-week basis, enterprise revenue growth of approximately 3.0% for fy18
* Best Buy Co Inc sees on a 52-week basis, enterprise non-GAAP operating income growth rate of 3.0% to 6.5% for fy18
* Best Buy Co - “despite our moderate expectations for mobile phone launches in quarter, revenue in mobile category was materially lower than expected”
* Best Buy Co Inc - estimate that related costs from natural disasters negatively impacted eps by approximately $0.03 in quarter
* Best Buy Co Inc - estimate loss of revenue by natural disasters impacted enterprise comparable sales by 15 to 20 basis points in quarter
* Best Buy Co Inc sees international comparable sales change of flat to 3.0% for q4
* Best Buy Co Inc - qtrly revenue in mobile category was materially lower than expected due to fact that a major new phone did not launch until November
* Best Buy Co Inc - revenue impact in quarter was more than $100 million due to fact that a major new phone did not launch until November Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: