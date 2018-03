Feb 28 (Reuters) - Best Steel Logistics Ltd:

* GETS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR INCREASE IN AUTHORIZED SHARE CAPITAL OF CO TO 65 MILLION RUPEES

* GETS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR ISSUE OF 7.2 MILLION SHARES ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS

* GETS SHAREHOLDERS' NOD TO ISSUE 4.9 MILLION WARRANTS ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS TO PROMOTER AND NON PROMOTER CATEGORY Source text: bit.ly/2t01IJv