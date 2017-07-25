FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
12 days ago
BRIEF-Besunyen announces termination of structure contracts and transfer of 100% equity interest in Pincha
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
India still in bubble territory
Markets WeekAhead
India still in bubble territory
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
asia
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 25, 2017 / 10:24 AM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-Besunyen announces termination of structure contracts and transfer of 100% equity interest in Pincha

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Besunyen Holdings Company Limited

* Termination of structure contracts and transfer of 100% equity interest in Pincha

* Beijing Outsell, Pincha, Zhao and Gao entered into termination agreement to terminate structure contracts and related confirmation and undertaking​

* Beijing Outsell entered into equity transfer agreement with Zhao Yihong

* Pursuant to equity transfer agreement, Zhao agreed to transfer 100% equity interest in Pincha to Beijing Outsell at nil consideration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.