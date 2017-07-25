BRIEF-Besunyen announces termination of structure contracts and transfer of 100% equity interest in Pincha

July 25 (Reuters) - Besunyen Holdings Company Limited

* Termination of structure contracts and transfer of 100% equity interest in Pincha

* Beijing Outsell, Pincha, Zhao and Gao entered into termination agreement to terminate structure contracts and related confirmation and undertaking​

* Beijing Outsell entered into equity transfer agreement with Zhao Yihong

* Pursuant to equity transfer agreement, Zhao agreed to transfer 100% equity interest in Pincha to Beijing Outsell at nil consideration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: