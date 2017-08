BRIEF-bet-at-home.com confirms FY outlook

July 31 (Reuters) - BET AT HOME COM AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: BET-AT-HOME.COM AG: SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN REVENUE AND EARNINGS IN THE FIRST HALF YEAR 2017

* GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2017 CONFIRMED

* H1 ‍GROSS BETTING AND GAMING REVENUE UP 17.5% TO EUR 76.8 MILLION​

* ‍EBITDA OF EUR 17.4 MILLION IN H1 2017 - THEREOF EUR 12.4 MILLION IN Q2 2017​

* H1 ‍NET BETTING AND GAMING REVENUE THEREFORE INCREASED BY 15.9% TO EUR 61.5 MILLION (H1 2016: EUR 53.1 MILLION)​

* IN FIRST HALF OF 2017, EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES (EBT) THEREFORE AMOUNTED TO EUR 17.2 MILLION (H1 2016: EUR 9.6 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)