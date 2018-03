March 5 (Reuters) - BET-AT-HOME.COM AG:

* FY ‍EBITDA INCREASED BY 7.4%, REACHING EUR 35.5 MILLION​

* FY ‍NET BETTING AND GAMING REVENUE THEREFORE INCREASED BY 4.3% TO EUR 117.8 MILLION​

* FY ‍CONSOLIDATED PROFIT FOR 2017 INCREASED TO EUR 32.8 MILLION (FY 2016: EUR 31.0 MILLION)​

* ‍MANAGEMENT BOARD EXPECTS GROSS BETTING AND GAMING REVENUE INCREASING TO EUR 150 MILLION IN 2018 FY

* ‍WILL PROPOSE DISTRIBUTION OF A TOTAL DIVIDEND FOR 2017 WITHIN RANGE OF EUR 6.00 AND EUR 8.00 PER SHARE​