Sept 13 (Reuters) - BETA SYSTEMS SOFTWARE AG:

* OUTLOOK 2017/18: EXPECTS CONSOLIDATED SALES BETWEEN EUR 41.0 MILLION AND EUR 44.0 MILLION

* OUTLOOK 2017/18: EXPECTS EBIT TO BE BETWEEN EUR 3.0 MILLION AND EUR 5.0 MILLION

* OUTLOOK 2017/18: SEES EBITDA BETWEEN EUR 4.3 MILLION AND EUR 6.3 MILLION

* CONFIRMS 2016/17 OUTLOOK