March 2 (Reuters) - BETER BED HOLDING NV:

* FY REVENUE EUR 416.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 410.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 9.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 19.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA EUR 27.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 37.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SOLVENCY AMOUNTED TO 44.8% ON 31 DECEMBER 2017, COMPARED TO 53.5% AT YEAR-END 2016

* FOR 2018 AIMS LIKE-FOR-LIKE GROWTH IN REVENUE AND EXPANSION

* TO PROPOSE A FINAL CASH DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.03