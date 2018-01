Jan 19 (Reuters) - Beter Bed Holding Nv:

* FY REVENUE EUR 416.4 MILLION, UP 1.5 PERCENT YOY

* ‍GROUP‘S ORDER PORTFOLIO AMOUNTED TO EUR 30.3 MILLION AT YEAR-END 2017, AN INCREASE OF 10.2% YOY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)