BRIEF-Better Life Commercial Chain Share's Shareholders To Sell Stakes To Tencent, JD.com's Affiliates

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Better Life Commercial Chain Share Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM, TENCENT

* SAYS TWO SHAREHOLDERS AGREE TO SELL 6 PERCENT STAKE IN THE COMPANY TO TENCENT‘S AFFILIATE

* SAYS TWO SHAREHOLDERS AGREE TO SELL 5 PERCENT STAKE IN THE COMPANY TO JD.COM‘S AFFILIATE

* SAYS STAKE SALE TO TENCENT‘S AFFILIATE AT 886.9 MILLION YUAN ($140.00 million)

* SAYS STAKE SALE TO JD.COM‘S AFFILIATE AT 739.1 MILLION YUAN

* SAYS SHARE TRADE TO RESUME ON FEB 26 Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sPqgVy; bit.ly/2CEct3V; bit.ly/2olkp5K Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3352 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)