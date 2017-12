Dec 1 (Reuters) - Betteru Education Corp:

* BETTERU EDUCATION CORPORATION EXTENDS LETTER OF INTENT DEADLINE TO COMPLETE DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT FOR $10 MILLION MEDIA INVESTMENT WITH HINDUSTAN TIMES

* SAY HAS AGREED WITH HINDUSTAN TIMES TO EXTEND DEADLINE DATE TO ON OR BEFORE DEC 15 FOR DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH UNIT OF HT MEDIA