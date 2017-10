Sept 25(Reuters) - Beyondsoft Corp

* Says a Beijing-based tech firm will acquire 100 percent stake in the company’s 21.8 percent owned tech firm through share issue

* Says the company will cut stake in the 21.8 percent owned tech firm to 0 percent

* Says the company will hold a 13.8 percent stake in the Beijing-based tech firm after the acquisition

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/f5mThQ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)