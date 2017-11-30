BRIEF-Bezeq Israel Telecom Q3 profit, revenue down

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Corp Ltd :

* Bezeq reports third quarter net profit of 322 million shekels ($92 million) versus 394 million a year earlier.

* Bezeq’s third quarter revenue dropped to 2.42 billion shekels from 2.51 billion shekels the previous year.

* Bezeq was forecast in a Reuters poll to post third quarter profit of 346 million shekels on revenue of 2.43 billion shekels.

* The company reiterated its 2017 net profit forecast of 1.4 billion shekels. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5020 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)