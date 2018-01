Jan 19 (Reuters) - B Communications Ltd:

* BEZEQ ISRAELI TELECOMMUNICATION SAYS ELLIOTT ADVISORS (UK) PROPOSED TO HOLD A DISCUSSION WITH DEPUTY CHAIRMAN OF BOARD - SEC FILING

* BEZEQ ISRAELI TELECOMMUNICATION SAYS IT IS EXAMINING ELLIOTT’S INQUIRY & UNABLE AT PRESENT TO EVALUATE ITS IMPLICATIONS Source text (bit.ly/2DofI4C) Further company coverage: