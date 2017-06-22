FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Bezeq says searches have been taking place in co offices as part of ISA investigation
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Japan seeks clout with chopper parts for Philippines military
Asia
Japan seeks clout with chopper parts for Philippines military
'Enjoy the beaches': Resilient Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
North Korea - U.S. Standoff
'Enjoy the beaches': Resilient Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 22, 2017 / 10:28 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Bezeq says searches have been taking place in co offices as part of ISA investigation

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp Ltd:

* Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp Ltd - provides update on proceeding, investigation of Chairman, CEO of D.B.S. Satellite, an additional officer in D.B.S.

* Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp Ltd - Tel Aviv-Jaffa Magistrate Court handed down decision on June 21, 2017, to release suspects on restrictive conditions

* Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp Ltd - this morning searches have been taking place in co offices as part of investigation by Israel Securities Authority

* Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp Ltd - conditions include, among others, requirement of D.B.S.’S CEO, officer to remain under house arrest until June 23 Source text: (bit.ly/2stoS8F) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.