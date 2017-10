Sept 14 (Reuters) - BFW LIEGENSCHAFTEN AG:

* H1 NET RENTAL INCOME OF CHF 10.5 MILLION (H1 2016: CHF 9.9 MILLION)​

* IN H2 EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE SIMILAR OPERATING RESULTS AT THE EBIT LEVEL LIKE IN THE FIRST HALF-YEAR 2017​

* H1 EARNINGS INCLUDING EFFECTS FROM CHANGES IN FAIR VALUE OF REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS AND DEFERRED TAXES CHF 13.2 MILLION (H1 2016: CHF 6.0 MILLION)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)