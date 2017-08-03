BRIEF-B&G Foods Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.33

Aug 3 (Reuters) - B&G Foods Inc

* B&G Foods reports financial results for second quarter 2017

* Q2 sales $368.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $377.5 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.03 to $2.17

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.41 excluding items

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.33

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* B&G Foods Inc - sees ‍net sales range narrowed to $1.64 billion to $1.67 billion for 2017​