BRIEF-BGC Partners reports Q3 EPS of $0.28
October 26, 2017 / 12:38 PM / in a day

BRIEF-BGC Partners reports Q3 EPS of $0.28

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Bgc Partners Inc

* Bgc Partners reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Bgc Partners Inc qtrly revenues $827.0 million versus $734.8 mln‍​

* BGC Partners Inc qtrly GAAP net income per fully diluted share $0.28

* BGC Partners Inc - declared an 18 cent dividend for the third quarter, which is up 12.5 percent year-on-year‍​

* BGC Partners Inc - “expect to continue to have strong performance in the fourth quarter of 2017 into 2018”

* BGC Partners Inc sees Q4 revenues of between approximately $800 million and $850 million‍​

* BGC Partners sees Q4 pre-tax distributable earnings before noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries and taxes to be in range of $140 million - $160 million

* Bgc Partners -Q4 outlook includes additional $7.5 million of interest expense related to new debt incurred with respect to the Berkeley Point acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
