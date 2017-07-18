BRIEF-BGC Partners to buy Berkeley Point Financial LLC

July 18 (Reuters) - BGC Partners Inc:

* BGC Partners agrees to acquire 100 percent of Berkeley Point Financial Llc

* Bgc partners inc says acquisition is expected to dramatically increase revenues and earnings

* Bgc partners inc says total consideration payable by bgc for acquisition of berkeley point is $875 million

* Bgc partners inc says expects to fund acquisition through combination of bond , term loan, or other debt arrangements, as well as from existing financing sources

* Bgc partners inc will invest $100 million in cash for approximately 27 percent of capital in commercial real estate-related finance and investment business, along with cantor

* Bgc partners inc says for year ended december 31, 2017, berkeley point's revenues are expected to increase by at least 30 percent compared with $294 million in 2016

* Bgc partners inc says berkeley point's 2017 gaap pre-tax income is expected to increase by at least 35 percent compared with $126 million in 2016