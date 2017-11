Nov 8 (Reuters) - BGEO GROUP PLC:

* ‍GROUP DELIVERED DURING Q3 REVENUE OF GEL 330.4 MILLION, UP 22.6%​

* Q3 ‍PROFIT BEFORE TAX AND NON-RECURRING ITEMS TOTALED GEL 125.3 MILLION​

* ‍BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT END OF QUARTER WAS GEL 62.99, UP 12.4% YEAR-ON-YEAR​

* ‍RETURNS IN BOTH BANKING BUSINESS AND INVESTMENT BUSINESSES CONTINUE TO BE HIGH​