BRIEF-BGEO Group Says Regulator Sets New Tariffs For Water Utility Business

Jan 2 (Reuters) - BGEO GROUP PLC:

* SAYS GEORGIAN NATIONAL ENERGY AND WATER SUPPLY REGULATORY COMMISSION HAS APPROVED NEW TARIFFS FOR WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION (WSS) SERVICES​

* ‍TARIFFS HAVE BEEN UPDATED ACCORDING TO NEW METHODOLOGY ADOPTED BY GNERC IN AUGUST 2017​

* RETURN ON INVESTMENT, REFERRED TO AS WACC IN METHODOLOGY, FOR FIRST REGULATORY PERIOD, DEFINED AS THREE YEARS IN METHODOLOGY, IS SET AT 15.99% (UP FROM 13.54% IN 2017​