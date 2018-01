Jan 2 (Reuters) - BGEO Group Plc:

* UNIT M 2 REAL ESTATE ACQUIRED 50% STAKE FROM A THIRD-PARTY IN AN UPCOMING LIFESTYLE BOUTIQUE HOTEL IN TBILISI FOR US$4.1 MILLION​

* ‍M 2 HAS AN OPTION TO INCREASE ITS SHAREHOLDING TO 60% STAKE BY INJECTING US$1.9 MILLION INTO HOTEL‘S CAPITAL​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)