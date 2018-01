Jan 12 (Reuters) - Bgeo Group Plc:

* BGEO GROUP PLC - BGEO GROUP ANNOUNCES A NEW NAME FOR ITS INVESTMENT BUSINESS

* BGEO GROUP PLC - BOARD APPROVED RENAMING OF GROUP‘S INVESTMENT BUSINESS TO GEORGIA CAPITAL

* BGEO GROUP PLC - GROUP EXPECTS TO RETIRE ITS CURRENT HOLDING COMPANY NAME OF BGEO GROUP

* BGEO GROUP PLC - GEORGIA CAPITAL'S MANAGEMENT AND STAFF WILL RELOCATE TO A NEW HEAD OFFICE BY END OF FEBRUARY 2018