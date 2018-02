BRIEF-BGEO Says Board Has Approved Implementation Of Demerger

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Bgeo Group Plc:

* UPDATE ON PROPOSED DEMERGER

* ‍BOARD HAS NOW APPROVED IMPLEMENTATION OF DEMERGER, SUBJECT TO SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL​

* ‍“BELIEVE A DEMERGER OF BUSINESSES WILL DELIVER ADDITIONAL LONG-TERM VALUE TO SHAREHOLDERS”​

* ‍DEMERGER WILL BE SUBJECT TO SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL AT A GENERAL MEETING WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE HELD IN APRIL 2018​

* ‍DEMERGER IS EXPECTED TO COMPLETE BEFORE END OF JUNE 2018​

* ‍FOLLOWING DEMERGER, BANK OF GEORGIA AND GEORGIA CAPITAL WILL BE TWO INDEPENDENT ENTITIES, WITH NO OVERLAPPING MANAGEMENT OR DIRECTORS​

* BOARD DECIDED TO INCREASE STAKE THAT GEORGIA CAPITAL WILL HAVE IN BANK OF GEORGIA TO 19.9% FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED 9.9%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)