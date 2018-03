March 6 (Reuters) - Bgeo Group Plc:

* ‍JSC GEORGIA CAPITAL SUCCESSFULLY PRICED AN INAUGURAL US$ 300 MILLION OFFERING OF 6.125% NOTES DUE MARCH 2024​

* ‍NOTES ARE DENOMINATED IN US DOLLARS AND ARE EXPECTED TO SETTLE ON 9 MARCH 2018.​ Source text for Eikon: