BRIEF-BGIS To Acquire Large Portfolio Of Carillion Facilities Management Contracts In UK

Feb 14 (Reuters) - BGIS:

* BGIS TO ACQUIRE A LARGE PORTFOLIO OF CARILLION FACILITIES MANAGEMENT CONTRACTS IN THE UNITED KINGDOM

* BGIS - ENTERED INTO DEAL WITH SPECIAL MANAGER FOR OFFICIAL RECEIVER TO BUY LARGE PORTFOLIO OF CARILLION FACILITY MANAGEMENT CONTRACTS IN UK

* BGIS - UNDER DEAL,BGIS TO BUY PORTFOLIO OF UK CONTRACTS FOR DELIVERY OF SERVICES IN HOSPITAL, EDUCATION, JUSTICE, TRANSPORT,EMERGENCY SERVICES MARKETS

* BGIS SAYS ‍MORE THAN 2500 CARILLION EMPLOYEES WILL JOIN BGIS TEAM UPON CLOSING​ OF DEAL