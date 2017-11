Nov 23 (Reuters) - BGL Group Ltd (IPO-BGL.L):

* CO AND CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD,ANNOUNCED SIGNING OF AN AGREEMENT WHICH WILL SEE CPPIB INVEST C.£675 MILLION FOR A 30% STAKE IN BGL ​

* AS A RESULT OF THIS INVESTMENT, BGL GROUP WILL NOT BE PURSUING AN IPO AT THIS TIME.

* BGL GROUP WILL NOT BE PURSUING AN IPO AT THIS TIME.​