Aug 1 (Reuters) - Bharat Electronics Ltd:

* Bharat electronics expects orders for Akash missile system (7SQDN) and long range surface to air missile for P17A during 2017-18

* Says order book as on July 1,2017 410.52 billion rupees

* Says export order book as on July 1,2017 $82.19 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: