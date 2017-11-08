FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bharat Forge Sept-qtr profit rises about 61 pct
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Philippine outsourcing industry braces for AI
Technology
Philippine outsourcing industry braces for AI
Trump's limited appeal a warning sign for Republicans
U.S.
Trump's limited appeal a warning sign for Republicans
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
November 8, 2017 / 7:04 AM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Bharat Forge Sept-qtr profit rises about 61 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Bharat Forge Ltd

* Sept quarter net profit 2.04 billion rupees‍​

* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter profit was 1.99 billion rupees

* Sept quarter revenue 12.58 billion rupees‍​

* Declared interim dividend of 2 rupees per share

* Sept quarter profit last year was 1.27 billion rupees, revenue from operations was 9.36 billion rupees

* The profit and revenue alerts were first sourced from TV and later confirmed from a company press release at the National Stock Exchange‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2zEc4Bo) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.