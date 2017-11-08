BRIEF-Bharat Forge Sept-qtr profit rises about 61 pct

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Bharat Forge Ltd
* Sept quarter net profit 2.04 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter profit was 1.99 billion rupees
* Sept quarter revenue 12.58 billion rupees
* Declared interim dividend of 2 rupees per share
* Sept quarter profit last year was 1.27 billion rupees, revenue from operations was 9.36 billion rupees
* The profit and revenue alerts were first sourced from TV and later confirmed from a company press release at the National Stock Exchange