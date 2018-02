Feb 16 (Reuters) - Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd:

* SAYS ‍SUCCESSFULLY COMMISSIONED 18 MW MUKERIAN HYDRO-ELECTRIC PROJECT (HEP) STAGE-II IN PUNJAB​ Source text: [With the commissioning of the second 9 MW hydro generating unit, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has successfully commissioned the 18 MW Mukerian Hydro-Electric Project (HEP) Stage-II in Punjab. The first unit of the 2x9 MW Mukerian HEP, commissioned in May, 2017 by BHEL, has been operating successfully.] Further company coverage: