BRIEF-Bharat Heavy Electricals Commissions 250 MW Thermal Power Unit In Bihar

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd:

* SAYS BHEL COMMISSIONS 250 MW THERMAL POWER UNIT IN BIHAR

* BARAUNI EXTENSION POWER PROJECT HAS TWO UNITS; OTHER UNIT EXPECTED TO BE COMMISSIONED SHORTLY Source text - Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has successfully commissioned a 250 MW thermal power unit in Bihar. The unit has been commissioned at Barauni Extension thermal power project of Bihar State Power Generation Company Limited. Located at Barauni in Begusarai district of Bihar, Barauni Extension power project has two units (Units 8&9) of 250 MW each. The other unit (Unit 9) is also in advanced stages of execution and is expected to be commissioned shortly.