Nov 29 (Reuters) - Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd:

* SAYS BHEL COMMISSIONS 30 MW HYDRO UNIT IN MIZORAM Source text - Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has successfully commissioned the second unit of the 2x30 MW Tuirial Hydro Electric Project (HEP) in the state of Mizoram. Significantly, the unit has been commissioned by BHEL in less than a hundred days of the commissioning of the first unit. Further company coverage: