Nov 28 (Reuters) - Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd:

* SAYS GETS 640 MILLION RUPEES ORDER FOR SETTING UP DECENTRALISED SEWAGE TREATMENT PLANTS​ Source text: [As part of its strategy to diversify into new areas, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has won an order for setting up six decentralised sewage treatment plants (STPs) in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.] Further company coverage: