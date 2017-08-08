BRIEF-Bharat Heavy Electricals ‍secures export orders from Chile and Estonia​

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd:

* Says ‍secured export orders from Chile and Estonia​

* Orders for transformer bushing from Niquel Electric Ltda., Chile and electronic cards from Scanfil Oy Vana Sauga, Estonia Source text: [Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has achieved yet another milestone in expanding and consolidating its footprint in the international market by securing export orders from Chile and Estonia. With maiden orders for transformer bushing from Niquel Electric Ltda., Chile and Electronic cards from SCANFIL OY Vana Sauga, Estonia, BHEL has now expanded its global footprint to 82 countries across all the six inhabited continents.] Further company coverage: