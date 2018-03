March 9 (Reuters) - Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd:

* SAYS APPROVED INCREASE IN AUTHORIZED SHARE CAPITAL TO 520 MILLION RUPEES

* CO APPROVED RAISING FUNDS BY ISSUE OF SECURITIES VIA PUBLIC OFFER/QIP/PREFERENTIAL ISSUE/RIGHT ISSUE WORTH UP TO 500 MILLION RUPEES Source text - bit.ly/2Ga2JBK Further company coverage: