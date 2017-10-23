FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bharti airtel adds about 1 mln subscribers in September - industry body
October 23, 2017 / 12:58 PM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Bharti airtel adds about 1 mln subscribers in September - industry body

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Cellular Operators Association of India:

* Bharti Airtel Ltd adds about 1 million subscribers in September, total mobile subscribers at September end about 282 mln - industry body

* Idea Cellular Ltd loses 904,137 subscribers in September, total mobile subscribers at September end 190.2 mln - industry body

* Vodafone India unit loses 700,687 subscribers in September, total mobile subscribers at September end 207.4 mln - industry body

* Aircel loses 394,209 mobile subscribers in September, total mobile subscribers at September end 88.8 mln - industry body

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
