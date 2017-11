Nov 14 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd

* ‍Bharti Airtel announces successful completion of secondary share sale in Bharti Infratel​

* Says Airtel will primarily use proceeds from this sale to reduce its debt‍​

* Sale was for a total consideration of over 33.25 billion rupees and was executed at a price of 400.6 rupees per share​‍​

* Says Airtel and its units together have equity holding of 53.51 percent in Bharti Infratel