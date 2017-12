Dec 13 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd:

* SAYS CUTS 4G HOTSPOT PRICE TO 999 RUPEES Source text - [Airtel slashes 4G Hotspot price to Rs. 999 New Delhi, December 13, 2017: Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s largest telecommunications services provider, today announced that its 4G Hotspot is now available at an attractive price of just Rs. 999.] Further company coverage: