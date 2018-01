Jan 18 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd:

* DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2017-18 OF 2.84 RUPEES PER EQUITY SHARE

* QTRLY AFRICA AVERAGE REVENUE PER USER (ARPU) US$3.2

* SAYS Q3 HAS SEEN HIGHEST EVER BROADBAND SITE DEPLOYMENT OF 32K IN ANY QUARTER Source text - bit.ly/2EQi7RV Further company coverage: