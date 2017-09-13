BRIEF-Bharti Airtel forges strategic partnership with SK Telecom

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd

* Says ‍airtel forges strategic partnership with sk telecom

* Co, SK Telecom will collaborate to evolve standards for 5G, network functions virtualization, software-defined networking and IoT​ Source text - Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s largest telecommunications services provider, and SK Telecom, Korea’s largest telecommunications company and a world leader in building cutting edge networks, today announced a strategic partnership under which, Airtel will leverage SK Telecom’s expertise to build the most advanced telecom network in India. The partnership will work across several areas including developing bespoke software to dramatically improve network experience, leveraging advanced digital tools including machine learning, big data and building customized tools to improve network planning based on every customer’s device experience. The capacity to identify, monitor and deliver improvements to the network experience on an individual device basis will be a first in India, helped by SK Telecom’s global leadership in this area. The two companies will also collaborate on an on-going basis to evolve standards for 5G, Network Functions Virtualization (NFV), Software-defined Networking (SDN) and Internet of Things (IoT), and jointly work towards building an enabling ecosystem for the introduction of these technologies in the Indian context. Further company coverage: