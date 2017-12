Nov 30 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd:

* SAYS AIRTEL LAUNCHES VOLTE SERVICES IN KARNATAKA Source text - Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s largest telecommunications service provider, has expanded its VoLTE (Voice over LTE) footprint to Karnataka. Airtel VoLTE, which works over 4G, will enable customers across the two states to enjoy HD quality voice calls with faster call set up time Further company coverage: