BRIEF-Bharti Airtel ‍partners with Celkon to offer 4G smartphone
October 30, 2017 / 7:50 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Bharti Airtel ‍partners with Celkon to offer 4G smartphone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd

* Says ‍partners with Celkon to offer 4G smartphone at an effective price of 1,349​ rupees Source text: [India’s largest telecommunications services provider, today announced a partnership with Celkon, a leading Indian manufacturer of mobile devices, to offer a full touchscreen 4G smartphone at an effective price of just Rs 1349.The partnership is part of Airtel’s ‘Mera Pehla Smartphone’ initiative, under which Airtel plans to collaborate with device manufacturers to bring smartphones at the price of a feature phone.] Further company coverage:

